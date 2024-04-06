Captain Sanju Sanson is in great form for Rajasthan Royals. He scored his second fifty in the IPL 2024 forming a strong partnership of 147 runs with Jos Butler. Chasing 184 runs, Samson’s 69 runs in 42 balls allowed RR to take command in the fourth game of the IPL 2024 season. Samson hit eight fours and two sixes in the controlled inning before getting out on 69 runs. He already has scored a half-century in IPL 2024 season. Rajasthan Royals are undefeated at the moment in the 17th season of the Indian Premier League and with Butler and Samson’s half centuries the team is looking to win their fourth match in as many games. Sanju Samson Completes 4000 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match

69 (42) - Jahan matter bade hote hain... pic.twitter.com/3m9i8WNkJu — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 6, 2024

