Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson needed just three runs to complete 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Playing in the 12th season and 156th match in the IPL, Samson reached the 4k mark against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Chasing 184 run target, RR lost their in-form batter Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the first over. But Sanju Samson came on and is still at the crease with Jos Butler to see his team reach the target. Samson already has scored a half-century in the IPL 2024. Virat Kohli Scores First Century of IPL 2024, Achieves Feat During RR vs RCB Match

Sanju Samson Completes 4000 Runs in Indian Premier League

Sanju Samson in 4K 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/DkxXcRGMO0 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 6, 2024

