Sanju Samson threw his bat in the air in anger after he was dismissed by Lockie Ferguson in the PBKS vs RR match in IPL 2025 on April 5. The Rajasthan Royals captain looked good for his 38 runs off 26 deliveries but his innings was cut short by Lockie Ferguson. The right-hander tried to go over the mid-off fielder on the second ball of the 11th over but did not get the elevation he would have wanted. He hit the ball straight to Shreyas Iyer who completed a simple catch and Sanju Samson, frustrated with the dismissal, hurled his bat in the air as he walked off. The video of the same went viral on social media. IPL 2025 Live Scorecard of PBKS vs RR: Check Full Score of Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Cricket Match.

Sanju Samson Throws His Bat in Anger

A timely wicket for #PBKS & Sanju's reaction says it all 🥲 Watch LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/Ydn8W1CxFx#IPLonJioStar 👉 #PBKSvRR | LIVE NOW on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/Dz1bTMp0hU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)