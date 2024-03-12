Sarfaraz Khan’s Brother Musheer Khan Completes Second First-Class Century, Achieves Feat During Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023–24 Final

Musheer played a briiliant knock and has completed his second first-class hundred during Mumbai vs Vidarbha match.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 12, 2024 02:38 PM IST

Mumbai's young batting sensation Musheer Khan has now scored his second first-class century during the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final match against Vidarbha. Under pressure, Musheer Khan kept his calm and with composure, he went on to complete his second first-class century. It has been a very important inning for the youngster. His consistency was even seen during the U19 World Cup. This will thus take Mumbai to a respectable and fighting total. Mumbai has already dominated the match till now and will look forward to the same. Rishabh Pant Declared Fit As Wicket Keeper-Batter for IPL 2024; Pacers Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out.

Watch the Moment Here

