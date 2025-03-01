Karun Nair has had a fantastic outing in the domestic season this year which is all set to come to an end with the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 final. Karun is part of one of the finalist teams Vidarbha who are taking on Kerala for the championship. Karun scored another century in the second innings of the final and celebrated by gesturing nine with his fingers. This is his ninth century in domestic cricket this season across all formats. Karun's century has definitely powered Vidarbha to the title a little more as they have the lead in the first innings. Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Final: Karun Nair’s Century Puts Vidarbha in Strong Position Against Kerala.

Karun Nair Gestures 'Nine' With His Fingers

💯 for Karun Nair 👏 A splendid knock on the big stage under pressure 💪 It's his 9⃣th 1⃣0⃣0⃣ in all formats combined this season, and the celebration says it all👌🙌#RanjiTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank | #Final Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/up5GVaflpp pic.twitter.com/9MvZSHKKMY — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 1, 2025

