Vidarbha have won the Ranji Trophy 2024-25, beating Kerala in the final by virtue of attaining a first innings lead at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur on March 2. Danish Malewar struck a superb 153 while Karun Nair scored 86 as the Akshay Wadkar-led side scored a massive 379 in the first innings and Kerala came close to overhauling it. They were dismissed for 342 with captain Sachin Baby scoring 98, handing Vidarbha a 37-run lead. In the second innings, it was another dominant batting performance dished out by Vidarbha with Karun Nair scoring a superb 135 as they finished on 375/9. This was Vidarbha's third Ranji Trophy title and they have finished the season unbeaten. 'Should Be Selected for England Tour' Fans React As Karun Nair Scores Spectacular Century in Vidarbha vs Kerala Ranji Trophy 2024–25 Final.

Vidarbha Win Ranji Trophy 2025-25 Title

𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐡𝐚 𝐚𝐫𝐞 #𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐣𝐢𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟓 𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 🏆 🙌 Joy. Tears. Pride 😀👌 They lift the title by virtue of taking the 1st innings lead against Kerala in the Final 👏 The celebrations begin 🥳@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/CXjVNPPCE7 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 2, 2025

