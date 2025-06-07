In the opening match of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025, Anmol Kings Halar will be locking horns with Aryan Sorath Lions on Saturday, June 7. The Anmol Kings Halar vs Aryan Sorath Lions Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 match is scheduled to be played from 5:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 can watch the Anmol Kings Halar vs Aryan Sorath Lions match on the DD Bharti TV channel for free. Those looking for live streaming viewing options of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 can watch the Anmol Kings Halar vs Aryan Sorath Lions match on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube Channel, Waves OTT app, and FanCode app and website. For watching the Anmol Kings Halar vs Aryan Sorath Lions match on FanCode, a match pass worth 15 INR needs to be purchased. How To Dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara? Rohit Sharma and His Mumbai Ranji Teammates Discussed It Most in Huddle (Watch Video).

Anmol Kings Halar vs Aryan Sorath Lions Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

सौराष्ट्र प्रो टी20 लीग का आज से होने जा रहा है आगाज़! 🔥 पहला मुकाबला : Anmol Kings Halar 🆚 Aryan Sorath Lions 🏏 लाइव देखें — DD Bharati, Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube Channel और Waves OTT पर। 📺📱#SaurashtraProT20League pic.twitter.com/HP9A0A46Li — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) June 7, 2025

