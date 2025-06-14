Anmol Kings Halar are set to clash swords with JMD Kutch Riders in the Saurashtra Premier League 2025 on Saturday, June 14. The Anmol Kings Halar vs JMD Kutch Riders match is set to be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast partner of Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 is DD Sports and fans can watch the Anmol Kings Halar vs JMD Kutch Riders match live telecast on the DD Bharati TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the Anmol Kings Halar vs JMD Kutch Riders match live streaming on the Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel and Waves OTT platform. FanCode will also provide Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming. On Which TV Channel Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

Anmol Kings Halar vs JMD Kutch Riders Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

