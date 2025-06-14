Dita Gohilwad Titans are set to lock horns with Aryan Sorath Lions in the Saurashtra Premier League 2025 on Saturday, June 14. The Dita Gohilwad Titans vs Aryan Sorath Lions match is set to be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot and it starts at 2:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast partner of Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 is DD Sports and fans can watch the Dita Gohilwad Titans vs Aryan Sorath Lions live telecast on the DD Bharati TV channel. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the Dita Gohilwad Titans vs Aryan Sorath Lions live streaming on the Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel and Waves OTT platform. FanCode will also provide Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 live streaming. Zalawad Strikers Register Second Win in Saurashtra Pro League T20 2025, Beat Anmol Kings Halar by Six Wickets.

Dita Gohilwad Titans vs Aryan Sorath Lions

सौराष्ट्र प्रो टी20 लीग में आज का रोमांचक मुकाबला! 🔥 Dita Gohilwad Titans 🆚 Aryan Sorath Lions 🏏 किसकी होगी जीत? अपना जवाब कमेंट में बताएं! 💬👇 लाइव देखें : DD Bharati, Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube चैनल और Waves OTT पर। #SaurashtraProT20League pic.twitter.com/nl8ZM92BvZ — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) June 14, 2025

