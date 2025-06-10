The Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 will see the Dita Gohilwad Titans clash with JMD Kutch Riders in the sixth match of the tournament, on Tuesday, June 10. The Dita Gohilwad Titans vs JMD Kutch Riders match is set to be played at the Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium in Rajkot and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Saurashtra Pro T20 League has DD Sports as its official broadcast partner and fans can watch the Dita Gohilwad Titans vs JMD Kutch Riders live telecast on the DD Sports channel. The Saurashtra Pro T20 League live streaming will be available on Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channel, Waves OTT and FanCode (needing a match/tour pass) and fans looking for online viewing options can tune in to the abovementioned platforms' apps and websites. Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025: Ankur Panwar Shines With Ball in Zalawad Strikers’ 16-Run Win Over Dita Gohilwad Titans.

Saurashtra Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Details

Get set to stream every moment of the Saurashtra Pro T20 League live on #WavesOTT, our Official Digital Streaming Partner! 📺✨ Celebrate the excitement and be part of the action wherever you are 💙 🗓️ 7th June - 20th June 2025#SaurashtraProT20League #WavesOTT pic.twitter.com/4yuMlhSfVX — Saurashtra Pro T20 League (@SaurashtraPro) June 6, 2025

