Saurashtra will go up against Maharashtra in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 on Friday, December 2. The match would be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and is slated to begin at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). This game would be available for live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD. Fans, who are interested in watching live streaming of this match, can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app. IND vs BAN 1st ODI 2022: Taskin Ahmed Ruled Out of Series Opener Due to Recurring Back Pain, Says Report

Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

The stage where records are created... and broken! 🙌 Saurashtra or Maharashtra - who will come out on 🔝 after #VijayHazareTrophy Final 2022? 🏆#SAUvMAH | Dec 2, 8:50 AM onwards | Star Sports 1/1HD/Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/yTSa8Sxu2M — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 1, 2022

