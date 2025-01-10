Promising all-rounder Sayali Satghare received her debut ODI in the presence of her parents ahead of the first ODI clash between the India women's national cricket team and the Ireland women's national cricket team on Friday. The IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025 clash was played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The Mumbai cricketer has also played one Women's Premier League (WPL) match for Gujarat Giants women in the 2023/24 edition. India Women vs Ireland Women 2025 Schedule: Get IND-W vs IRE-W ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Sayali Satghare Receives Debut ODI Cap

A moment to cherish! ☺️ Say hello 👋 to #TeamIndia's newest debutant - Sayali Satghare She receives her India cap 🧢 in the presence of her family 👏 👏 UPDATES ▶️ https://t.co/bcSIVpjnlo#INDvIRE | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/tIJi5q6ohq — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 10, 2025

