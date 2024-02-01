Scotland will face Namibia in the play-off stage of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 after not being able to qualify for the Super Six stage. It is scheduled to take place at Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni, South Africa on Thursday, February 1. The exciting game starts at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the tournament, but the SCO U19 vs NAM U19 broadcast is not available on the Star Sports Channel. Fans can enjoy SCO U19 vs NAM U19 online streaming on Disney+ Hotstar App. Ellyse Perry Wins Women’s ODI and T20I Player of the Year Title at Australian Cricket Awards 2024.

Scotland vs Namibia

Namibia and Scotland look to end their #U19WorldCup campaign with a win in Benoni 🏏 pic.twitter.com/TYpx1eTRXq — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)