The Kabul Premier League saw a feat being registered during a match between Shaheen Hunters and Abasin Defenders. It was during this match only that Shaheen Hunters batsman Sediqullah Atal smashed seven sixes in an over to equal India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad’s feat. During the 19th over, the Afghanistan young sensation turned on his power-hitting mode as the opposition’ spin bowler Amir Zazar gave away 48 runs in an over. After giving away a six on a no-ball and five wides on the first ball, Sediqullah hit six consecutive sixes in six consecutive balls and with that the batsman smashed an unmatched seven sixes in an over.

Seven Sixes in One Over

Madness in Afghanistan’s Kabul Premier League. 🤯🇦🇫 Sediq Atal smashed 48 runs in an over. 👉🏻 6NB, 4W, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6, 6 pic.twitter.com/trXA7LypIg — Saif Ahmed 🇧🇩 (@saifahmed75) July 29, 2023

