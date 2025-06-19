Shaheen Afridi was the No 1 pick at the BBL 2025 (Big Bash League) draft with Brisbane Heat acquiring the Pakistan pacer on June 19. Having the opportunity to make the first pick, Brisbane Heat wasted no time in selecting Shaheen Afridi and the left-arm pacer will lead the pace attack for his team in BBL 2025. Shaheen Afridi has had a good T20 career so far, picking up 310 wickets and recently finished as the highest wicket-taker of PSL 2025 (Pakistan Super League) with 19 scalps in 12 innings. Shaheen Afridi led Lahore Qalandars to the PSL 2025 title earlier this year and he will look to make an impact for Brisbane Heat in BBL 2025. Sydney Sixers Sign Pakistan Stalwart Babar Azam for His Maiden Big Bash League Stint Ahead of BBL 2025.

Shaheen Afridi Picked by Brisbane Heat at BBL 2025 Draft

THE EAGLE HAS LANDED 🦅 Shaheen Shah Afridi is the No.1 Pick in the #BBL15 Draft 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/8YfkEdoxlX — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) June 19, 2025

