Pakistan bowling sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi was named DSP of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police. The left-arm paceman was pictured wearing the black police uniform, confirming his appointment in the police forces. Earlier, Pakistan pacer Fazal Mahmood was a DSP in his playing days, and later, he had joined the police forces as DIG.

