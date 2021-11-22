Tamil Nadu secured the last-minute victory against Karnataka in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Tamil Nadu's Shahrukh Khan smashed last ball six which helped his side clinch victory on Monday. His 33 off 15 balls also earned him Player of the Match award. Twitterati went wild on Shahrukh's splendid shot at the end and flooded the micro-blogging site for the young cricketer. Check out the reactions below!

Shahrukh Khan wins the SMAT trophy for Tamil Nadu by hitting a six on the final ball 🔥😱#SyedMushtaqAliT20 #SyedMushtaqAliTrophy #ShahRukhKhanpic.twitter.com/8EYAWEmzMx — CRICKET VIDEOS 🏏 (@AbdullahNeaz) November 22, 2021

Tamilnadu Wins the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. #ShahrukhKhan is the Man who Nailed a last ball Six !! A year of Yellow Champions 🔥👏🔥👏🔥👏 — Vinodh Munuswamy (@VinodhMunuswamy) November 22, 2021

