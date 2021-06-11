Watch Shakib Al Hasan Kicks Stumps

Shit Shakib..! You cannot do this. YOU CANNOT DO THIS. #DhakaLeague It’s a shame. pic.twitter.com/WPlO1cByZZ — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

Shakib Al Hasan Loses his Cool Again

One more... Shakib completely lost his cool. Twice in a single game. #DhakaLeague Such a shame! Words fell short to describe these... Chih... pic.twitter.com/iUDxbDHcXZ — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)