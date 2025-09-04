Litton Das is enjoying a purple patch in T20Is, which the Bangladesh captain made full use of in the ongoing BAN vs NED T20Is 2025. Das slammed a quickfire 73 off 46 in BAN vs NED 3rd T20I 2025, which helped the batter edge past former skipper Shakib Al Hasan (13) in the list of most 50s in T20 Internationals for Bangladesh. Das, with 14 half-centuries, heads the most 50s in T20Is for Bangladesh charts, ahead of Hasan and Mahmudullah (8). Interestingly, Das (2437) is seven runs short of Mahmudullah’s tally of 2444 T20Is in the most runs for Bangladesh in 20 internationals, with Shakib leading with 2551. Bangladesh won the BAN vs NED T20Is 2-0, after the third and final match was abandoned due to rain. BAN vs NED 2nd T20I 2025: Nasum Ahmed and Rishad Hossain Help Bangladesh Seal Series With Nine-Wicket Victory Over Netherlands (Watch Video Highlights).

Litton Das Creates History

