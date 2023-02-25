Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur, who is set to marry fiancée Mittali Parulkar on February 27 had his haldi ceremony on Friday and the fast bowler was seen dancing as he celebrated the event. In a video of the event shared by Shardul himself, the team India cricketer was spotted matching steps with his friends and family to the tunes of Bollywood songs like Zingaat played by banjo. The wedding is set to take place in two days' time at outskirts of Mumbai. Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Get Remarried; Couple Share Dreamy Pictures From The Wedding In Udaipur.

Shardul Thakur Dances in Haldi Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shardul Thakur FC🔵 (@shardulthakur16)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)