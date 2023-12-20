A bizarre situation took place during the IPL 2024 auction when the PBKS representatives at the IPL auction table informed the auctioneer that they want to withdraw the bid for the just sold Shashank Singh. Later, they released a statement saying there has been a confusion around the player due to two cricketers in the list with the same name but he has always featured in the target list. Shashank shared a post on social media saying 'It’s All Cool … Thank you for Trusting on me!!!!'. Punjab Kings Issue Clarification Following Confusion Related to ‘Accidental’ Bidding of Shashank Singh During IPL 2024 Auction (See Post).

'Shashank Singh' Responds After Punjab Kings Issue Clarification

It’s All Cool … Thank you for Trusting on me!!!! https://t.co/Gs9hOnRspa — shashank singh (@shashank2191) December 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)