Shashank Singh was deservedly named winner of the Man of the Match award in the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings contest in IPL 2024 on April 4. The 32-year-old produced one of the finest performances of the season as he smashed 61 runs off just 29 deliveries, helping Punjab Kings pull off a win from what looked like a defeat against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The former SRH cricketer, who was 'accidentally' signed by Punjab Kings at the IPL 2024 auction, struck six fours and four sixes to help his side register their second win in IPL 2024. 'Accidental Player' Shashank Singh Helps Punjab Kings Beat Gujarat Titans By Three Wickets in IPL 2024.

Shashank Singh Wins Man of the Match Award

For a memorable match winning innings, Shashank Singh wins the Player of the Match award 🏆#TATAIPL | #GTvPBKS pic.twitter.com/HsgFzDsI8b — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)