The Indian team players, led by captain Shikhar Dhawan, broke out into celebrations as they danced to Daler Mehndi's hit number, 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra' after their ODI series win over South Africa. All the players were seen grooving to the beats of this song as they enjoyed their dominating performance in the 3rd ODI, which they won by seven wickets.Dhawan shared the video on Instagram, where he wrote, "Jeet ke bolo Tara ra ra".

Shikhar Dhawan, Team India Players Dance to 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra':

