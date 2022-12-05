Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan turned 37 on December 5 and on this occasion, the BCCI shared good wishes for him. Taking to social media, BCCI wished Dhawan on his birthday with numbers from his international career so far. Dhawan is currently part of the Indian ODI setup in their tour of Bangladesh. Shikhar Dhawan Birthday Special: Quick Facts You Need to Know About the Team India Opener As he Turns 37

BCCI's Birthday Wish for Shikhar Dhawan:

2⃣6⃣7⃣ international matches 👍 1⃣0⃣8⃣5⃣6⃣ international runs 👌 2013 ICC Champions Trophy-winner 🏆 Here's wishing @SDhawan25 a very happy birthday! 🎂 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/wOBToFjzj7 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 5, 2022

