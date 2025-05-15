Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan lauded Colonel Sofia Qureshi and also saluted other Indian Muslims who bravely fought and stood together during the India-Pakistan Border Conflict. The former cricketer also paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces after their successful Operation Sindoor. Dhawan wrote, "The spirit of India lies in its unity. Hats off to heroes like Colonel Sofia Qureshi and to the countless Indian Muslims who’ve bravely fought for the nation and showed what we stand for. Jai Hind!" 'What a Wonderful Briefing...' Virender Sehwag Reacts After Indian Armed Forces Share Proof Of Operation Sindoor's Success.

Shikhar Dhawan Lauds Colonel Sofia Qureshi

The spirit of India lies in its unity. Hats off to heroes like Colonel Sofia Qureshi and to the countless Indian Muslims who’ve bravely fought for the nation and showed what we stand for. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 15, 2025

