In a joint tri-service press briefing on Sunday, the Indian Armed Forces disclosed precision strikes in Pakistan and PoK to target major terror hubs and military installations under Operation Sindoor. Reacting to this, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has lauded the Indian Armed Forces for their wonderful briefing and how they achieved their objectives with precision. Sehwag shared a post on his social media and wrote, "What a wonderful briefing by our armed forces, explaining how beautifully with precision the desired objectives were achieved. Super proud of our armed forces." 'Kutte Ki Dum Tedi Ki Tedi Hi Rehti Hai' Virender Sehwag Reacts as Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Hours After Reaching Agreement With India Amid Cross-Border Tension (See Post).

Virender Sehwag Reacts After Indian Armed Forces Share Proof Of Operation Sindoor's Success

What a wonderful briefing by our armed forces, explaining how beautifully with precision the desired objectives were achieved. Super proud of our armed forces. pic.twitter.com/L8XjAirCrJ — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 11, 2025

