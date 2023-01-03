Shivam Mavi had a dream debut as India managed to beat Sri Lanka by two runs in the 1st T20I 2022. Chasing 163 to win, Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals but it looked as if Chamika Karunaratne would win it for his side. But Axar Patel, being asked by Hardik Pandya to bowl the final over and defend 13 runs, managed to pull it off successfully to help India take a 1-0 series lead. Earlier, the Indian batting too did not live up to its expectations with the loss of regular loss of wickets. It was only because of a magnificent 68-run stand between Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel that helped India get to 162/5 on the board. Indian Cricket Team Prays for Rishabh Pant’s Quick Recovery Ahead of IND vs SL 1st T20I (Watch Video).

IND vs SL 1st T20I Match Result:

