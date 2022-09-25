The former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter to share a throw back photo of him in which he can be seen in a striped shirt and high-waisted trouser as he was enjoying the sea at a beach. The 'Rawalpindi Express' stressed that the days from '90's were really fun. He captioned the gem of a photo with a laughing emoji.

Check Shoaib Akhtar's Twitter Post:

Those high waisted days in Karachi. 90's were definitely fun for so many reasons i can't give 😂 pic.twitter.com/sCcdsUv3GK — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 24, 2022

