Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday, walked out of a live talk show after he was insulted by the host journalist, who asked him to leave on air. In a series of videos that have gone viral on social media, the details of how things transpired can be figured out and the former fast bowler, later in a separately shot video, explained what actually happened and why he chose to leave the show after being humiliated on PTV Sports, which is a national channel in Pakistan.

Here's where the journalist asks him to leave the show:

Oh boy Fight between Shoaib Akhtar n Dr NN: pic.twitter.com/tEJvzo9NQy — Hassan (@iamhassan9) October 26, 2021

Shoaib Akhtar later says it was a pre-planned joke for gaining TRP, watch here:

Guys that was a preplanned joke 👻#ShoaibAkhtarpic.twitter.com/224ohWEnuN — Safina Khan (@SafinaKhann) October 26, 2021

Check this video where Akhtar finally walks out of the show:

WOW!!!! Shoaib Akhtar just walks out of PTV Sports during live show. "jis tarah national TV par mere sath behave kiya gaya hai, I don't think I should be sitting here. I am resigning from PTV" Right thing to do after Dr Nauman Niaz insulting a national hero on national TV. 👏 https://t.co/vmA0BtbaDU pic.twitter.com/EPuqzweoqr — Hassan (@iamhassan9) October 26, 2021

Watch this video where Shoaib Akhtar clarifies why he walked out:

Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I shud clarify. pic.twitter.com/ob8cnbvf90 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 26, 2021

