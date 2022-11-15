While rumours of a divorce between Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are doing the rounds, the Pakistan cricketer shared an adorable message for the Indian tennis ace on her birthday. Taking to social media, Malik shared an adorable photo of the two as he wrote, "Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest..."Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Divorce? Wait, 'The Mirza Malik Show' is Coming Soon on OTT Platform UrduFlix

Shoaib Malik's Birthday Wish for Sania Mirza:

Happy Birthday to you @MirzaSania Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest... pic.twitter.com/ZdCGnDGLOT — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) November 14, 2022

