Shardul Thakur is about to get married with his long-term girlfriend, Mittali Parulkar on February 27. Ahead of the marriage, Shardul had his Haldi ceremony on Friday and pre-wedding ceremony on Sunday. In the event, his Mumbai and KKR teammates Abhishek Nayar and Shreyas Iyer sing together romantic Bollywood songs. Shardul joined them as well as they had a fun moment together.

Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Nayar Sing at Shardul Thakur's Pre-Wedding Ceremony

"𝘏𝘢𝘮𝘬𝘰 𝘪𝘵𝘯𝘢 𝘣𝘢𝘵𝘢 𝘥𝘦 𝘬𝘰𝘪, 𝘬𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘒𝘒𝘙 𝘣𝘰𝘺𝘴 𝘱𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘭 𝘯𝘢 𝘭𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘺𝘦 𝘬𝘰𝘪!"🥺🎶 📽️: @TheTrancer10 | #AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/yvmr7fiawm — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 26, 2023

