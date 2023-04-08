KKR captain Shreyas Iyer is ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2023 due to a persistent back injury. He is all set to undergo a surgery on his back and remain sidelined from the game for a long time. Ahead of that, the Indian cricketer was spotted in a gathering with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanasree Verma. In an Instagram story shared by Dhanasree with the caption 'My Cuties', Shreyas was seen sharing a frame with the dancer and several other of her friends and acquaintances. Fans immediately took to twitter to react on it and also took a few jibes on Yuzvendra Chahal.

Shreyas Iyer and Dhanasree Verma Spotted Together

Dhanasree Verma's Instagram Story

Shreyas Iyer appears on Dhanashree Verma’s Insta story. pic.twitter.com/r1B16g016M — CricWatcher (@CricWatcher11) April 8, 2023

Fan's React On the Incident

Bc ye dhanasree har jagah shreyas Iyer ke sath kyu pahoch jati h 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/JiVxttU693 — Rajdeep (@Rajdeep_7777) April 8, 2023

Dhanasree and Shreyas Iyer in the Instagram Story

Dhanasree And Shreyas Together In Iftar Party meanwhile Chahal dancing to welcome Root. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZXTLo5pw5g — JACK ➿ (@rastasjames) April 8, 2023

What an Injury!

Acha to y injury thi pic.twitter.com/T3hTiMHWEf — 🎭 (@kixhannn) April 8, 2023

Fans Take jibe At Yuzvendra Chahal

Funny One

Waqt Hi Waqt Hai

Now Chahal Will Want to Get Injured Too

Chahal wants to get injured too to stop this 😂 — Wahaj (@wahajchoudhry) April 8, 2023

