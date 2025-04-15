Shreyas Iyer secured the honour of the ICC Men’s Player of the Month Award for March 2025, overcoming competition from New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy and Rachin Ravindra. Iyer finished as the highest run-scorer with 243 runs, playing a crucial role in India's Champions Trophy triumph. Iyer’s victory of this award means that India have won the award back-to-back, with Shubman Gill winning the award for February. Indian Cricket Team Schedule After ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Check List of Upcoming Team India Matches.

Shreyas Iyer Wins ICC Men's Player of the Month Award

Stylish batter wins the ICC Men's Player of the Month for March for his Champions Trophy heroics 👏https://t.co/7Hp7yaqS6T — ICC (@ICC) April 15, 2025

