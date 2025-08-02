India national cricket team Test captain Shubman Gill completed 6000 runs in international cricket. The 25-year-old achieved this milestone during the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Oval. Gill had a superb run with the bat in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 in England. In five Test matches, the right-handed batter slammed 754—the second most in a Test series for his country—with the help of four centuries. Shubman Gill had a brilliant average of 75.40. He had a highest score of 269. Who is England's Substitute Fielder During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025? Can A Player Field As Sub Without Being Part of the Original Squad? Here's What We Know.

Shubman Gill Completes 6000 Runs in International Cricket

