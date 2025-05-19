Gujarat Titans secured their ninth win in IPL 2025 after playing 12 matches and qualified for the IPL 2025 play-offs. They secured a clinical ten-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and moved to the top of the table. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan played a big role in the win as they put up a partnership of 205 runs and secured a clinical victory for GT. Sudharsan scored a century while Gill remained not out on 93. Fans were elated to see their consistency and shared funny memes and jokes. Gujarat Titans Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs; Sai Sudharsan's Century and Shubman Gill's Unbeaten 93 Guide GT to Clinical 10-Wicket Win Over Delhi Capitals.

What A Pair

In Every Match

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan in every match 😭 pic.twitter.com/rG5Ilsmw7U — 👑 (@SG77Era) May 18, 2025

Honest Reaction

Gill-Sudharsan partnership yet again TukTuk Academy, Law of Averages, Opponent teams, orange cap competitors honest reaction: pic.twitter.com/mNjKQTRjS4 — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) May 18, 2025

Lucky Fan

What did I do to deserve Prince Shubman Gill and Baby Prince Sai Sudharsan in my team pic.twitter.com/20CXzZiLlq — A (@PerthClassic) May 18, 2025

Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan

'Playoffs Mein Entry'

Sai Sudarshan Shubman Gill playoffs mein entry #DCvsGT pic.twitter.com/BKs1wYdfVd — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) May 18, 2025

GT Entering Playoffs Be Like

Gt entering into playoffs be like #DCvsGT pic.twitter.com/5HuBeiGNIy — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) May 18, 2025

