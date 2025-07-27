India national cricket Test team captain, Shubman Gill, scored his ninth century in Test cricket. Gill achieved the three-figure mark during the second innings of Team India's on Day 5 of the fourth Test against the England national cricket team at Old Trafford in Manchester. This was Gill's fourth century in the ongoing five-match Test series. Earlier, the right-handed batter scripted history as he became the first Asian batter to smash 700 Test runs in a Test series on English soil. Additionally, Gill joined the elite list of captains aggregating 700-plus in Test series, alongside Sir Don Bradman (Twice), Sir Garfield Sobers, Greg Chappell, Sunil Gavaskar, David Gower, Graham Gooch and Graeme Smith. History! Shubman Gill Becomes First Asian To Hit 700 Test Runs in a Test Series in England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025.

Shubman Gill Scores His Ninth Century in Test Cricket

HUNDRED! 🙌 Another day in the series and another scintillating century from the Skipper! 💯 Captain Shubman Gill gets to his 9th Test Ton 👏👏 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/L1EVgGu4SI#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/5t9T3hzzcI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2025

