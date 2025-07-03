India national cricket team Test captain Shubman Gill shattered legendary Virat Kohli's historic record during the second Test against the England national cricket team. Shubman Gill registered the highest Test score by an Indian captain in Test cricket. Previously, Virat Kohli slammed 254* against the South Africa national cricket team during the Pune Test in 2019. This was also Shubman Gill's first 250+ score in Test cricket. Shubman Gill Breaks Sunil Gavaskar’s Historic Record of Highest Score by Indian Player in England in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Shubman Gill Shatters Virat Kohli's Record

Highest individual innings score by an Indian Test captain - Shubman Gill 255* (Moves past Kohli s 254* vs SA from Oct 2019 in Pune) — ⏳❤️‍🩹☄️ (@varnat3) July 3, 2025

