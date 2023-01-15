Shubman Gill scored his second hundred while batting during the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2023 on Sunday, January 15. The right-hander has been pretty impressive in the series and got to the mark off balls. He hit 11 fours and two sixes in his knock so far. Virat Kohli Scores 65th ODI Fifty During India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI 2023.

Shubman Gill Scores Hundred:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)