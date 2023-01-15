Virat Kohli's fine run continued his fine form in 2023 with another half-century, during the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI on Sunday, January 15. The former Indian captain looked comfortable right from when he came out to bat and crafted his 65th fifty in ODIs, off 48 deliveries. Kohli hit five fours in this knock. Shubman Gill Slams 2nd Hundred in ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023.

Virat Kohli Scores his 65th ODI Fifty:

