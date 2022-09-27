Shubman Gill continued his good form in 2022 as the Indian batter scored his first century in the County Championship 2022 on September 27. The right-handed batsman reached the three-digit mark in 123 deliveries including 12 fours and two sixes for Glamorgan against Sussex. It must be noted that he hit his maiden ODI hundred earlier this year.

Shubman Gill Smashes Maiden County Century:

𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗬!!! Shubman Gill makes a maiden Glamorgan century 👏👏👏 123 balls, 12 fours, 2 sixes. Well batted, Shubman! 🙌 Glamorgan 245/4 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲: https://t.co/7M8MBwgNG2#SUSvGLAM | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/D7fiC5jYmf — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) September 27, 2022

