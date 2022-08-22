Shubman Gill scored his maiden international hundred as India managed to score 289/8 in the first innings of the 3rd and final ODI against Zimbabwe on Monday, August 22. The right-hander was in red-hot form as he looked in complete control en route to a stylish 130, that came off 97 deliveries which included 15 fours and one six. Ishan Kishan also contributed 50 runs. Zimbabwe also had something to cheer for with Bradley Evans taking five wickets.

IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI Scorecard:

