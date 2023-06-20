Sikandar Raza smashed the fastest hundred for Zimbabwe in ODI cricket, getting to the three-figure mark off just 54 balls as his side registered an emphatic six-wicket victory over the Netherlands in ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier. Raza starred with four wickets in the first innings as the Netherlands made 315/6. In the second innings, he took charge with the quickfire century that helped Zimbabwe get to the target in just 40.5 overs. Fan Spotted Watching Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier With MS Dhoni’s CSK Jersey, Picture Goes Viral.

Sikandar Raza Smashes Fastest ODI Hundred For Zimbabwe

