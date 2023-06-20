Who does not love MS Dhoni? An example of the CSK captain's immense popularity was seen when a fan was spotted with the CSK skipper's IPL jersey while watching Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup 2023 qualifier at the Harare Sports Club. The picture of this has gone viral on social media and is a testament to the fandom that the former Indian captain has. RCB Fan Spotted Watching Zimbabwe vs Nepal ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match, Picture Goes Viral.

Fan Watches ZIM vs NED Match With MS Dhoni's Jersey

Dhoni & CSK fan watching Zimbabwe vs Netherlands match. pic.twitter.com/MbU2K8azoo — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 20, 2023

