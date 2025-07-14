Mohammed Siraj suffered an unlucky dismissal at the hands of Shoaib Bashir, leading to England's victory in the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 on Monday, July 14. This happened in the 75th over of India's innings, when Mohammed Siraj went on the backfoot and defended the delivery with fielders placed around his bat. The ball then landed right near his stumps and trickled onto the woodwork, dislodging one of the bails. Mohammed Siraj was left totally stunned as one of the two bails was dislodged, which meant England ended India's resistance to win the IND vs ENG Lord's Test by a mere margin of 22 runs. While Shoaib Bashir and England celebrated ecstatically, Mohammed Siraj was totally heartbroken and was down on his haunches. England Beat India By 22 Runs in Thrilling IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's; Ravindra Jadeja's Fighting Knock in Vain as Ben Stokes and Co Gain 2-1 Series Lead.

Mohammed Siraj Distraught As Shoaib Bashir Dismisses Him

