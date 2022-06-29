Singapore takes on Malaysia in the 2nd T20I game of the series. The Singapore vs Malaysia clash will be played at the Indian Association Ground in Singapore on June 29 at 05:00 PM IST. The live telecast will not be available of the encounter but fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming.

Our national squad is off to Singapore for the Bi- Lateral series. Rooting for our boys to carry the Stan Nagaiah Trophy 🏏🏏🏏 All matches will be live-streamed by Singapore cricket association . Stay tuned for the live stream link. pic.twitter.com/DH8BmUpug6 — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) June 27, 2022

