The England national cricket team will tour Sri Lanka for a white-ball series ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The development was confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday, August 20. The England men's cricket team will play three ODIs and as many T20Is. The three-match ODI series will be played from January 22 to January 27. Three T20Is will begin on January 30 and will be held till February 3. Harry Brook will lead the Three Lions for ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka. It is to be noted that the venues for the ENG vs SL white-ball series are yet to be confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket. IND vs ENG 2026 Schedule Announced: India National Cricket Team to Tour England For Five T20Is and Three ODIs, Check Full Fixtures List.

Dates have been announced for our men's white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in January and February 🇱🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Read more 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 20, 2025

