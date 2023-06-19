In the third match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, Sri Lanka defeated United Arab Emirates (UAE) by mammoth 175 runs to make crucial progress in Group B. Sri Lanka’s star all-rounder, Wanindu Hasaranga showed his all-rounder prowess to help Sri Lanka emerge victorious in the game. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a gigantic 355 runs on board after some brilliant batting display from their top as well as middle-order batters. Defending 356, Harasanga sensational bowling spell (6/24) saw UAE getting bundled out for 180. Oman Register First Victory Against A Full Member of ICC in ODIs, Achieve Feat By Defeating Ireland in Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier.

