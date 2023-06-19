Oman shocked Ireland in their opening game of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifiers as they defeated them by 5-wickets and registered first points in the points table. Oman won the toss and opted to bowl first. They bowled according to field and restricted Ireland to a total of 281/7. George Dockrell starred with the bat for Ireland with 91-runs. Oman chased down the total comfortably with most of their batters chipping in. Kashyap Prajapati was the highest scorer with 72 runs. Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood displayed all round performance scoring 59 runs with the bat and taking the crucial wicket of opposition captain Andy Balbirnie.

Oman Defeat Ireland in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier

Huge win for Oman 😍 Zeeshan Maqsood's men have beaten Ireland in their #CWC23 Qualifier opener 🙌#IREvOMA | 📝: https://t.co/nFxK4vvsY4 pic.twitter.com/2UeNVkILdo — ICC (@ICC) June 19, 2023

