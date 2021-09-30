Smriti Mandhana has become the first Indian woman to score a half-century in Pink Ball cricket. She scored her third fifty in Tests.

5⃣0⃣ for @mandhana_smriti! 👏 👏 The #TeamIndia left-hander is on a roll with the bat as she completes a quickfire half-century. 👍 👍 #AUSvIND Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/seh1NVa8gu pic.twitter.com/H79O2hG2kp — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 30, 2021

