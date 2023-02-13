Indian batter Smriti Mandhana has become the first player to be picked in the Women's Premier League 2023 action. Royal Challengers Bangalore have managed to buy Smriti for an amount of INR 3.4 crores. Smriti's addition will surely give RCB an early boost.

Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Player to be Picked at the WPL Auction

Smriti Mandhana is SOLD to Royal Challengers Bangalore at INR 3.4 Crore 👏👏👏#WPLAuction — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

